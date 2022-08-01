Contact Us
Standout Basketball Star's Accused Killer Nabbed By US Marshals: Camden Prosecutor

Takwail Bailey.
Takwail Bailey. Photo Credit: GunMemorial.org/Littel Vaughn Facebook - original sources unclear

The man accused of gunning down a former standout basketball star last November was arrested by members of the US Marshals Regional Task Force, authorities in Camden County said.

Takwail Bailey, 29, was shot and killed on Nov. 28, 2021. Lesure Funari, 23, was apprehended on a charge of first-degree murder and related offenses at a Camden home on Jan. 7, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

Bailey was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1000 block of Lois Street. He died of his injuries on that same day just before 11 p.m.

Bailey previously was an all-star point guard for the Camden High’s Panthers. He shared his son, Kamari, with his girlfriend, Natasia Dunlap, TapInto reports.

Funari was processed on the above charges and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing before the Court.

