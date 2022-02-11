Stabbing Victim Was Defending Jersey City Pizzeria Worker From Abusive Customer: Police

A man defending Jersey City pizzeria employees from an abusive customer was hospitalized with a life-threatening stab wound to his abdomen, authorities said.

The 25-year-old man got into an argument with 47-year-old Savark Dicupe at Stella’s on Grove Street over how Dicupe was treating employees around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, city police said.

The argument turned physical when Dicupe stabbed the victim with a pocket knife at the 24-hour pizzeria, authorities said. Dicupe was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

JCPD officers arrested Savark Dicupe, 47, on scene. A pocket knife was recovered off his persons.

