Stabbing, Gunfire Produce Trio Of Arrests For Paterson Police

Two reported incidents of gunfire and a stabbing that left a victim in serious condition all ended in Easter Sunday arrests for Paterson police.

City resident Adonis Reyes, 25, was quickly taken into custody after he got into an argument in a Market Street bodega, fired a shot outside and sped off in a black Dodge Durango around 9:15 a.m., Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Responders identified by Speziale as Sgt. J. Santiago and Officers J. Gonzalez, F. Munoz and E. Garcia cornered Reyes at 17th Street and Madison Avenue, seized a .357-caliber revolver with a spent round and arrested him, the director said.

Roughly 12 hours later, responders identified by Speziale as Officers M. Bashir and J. Dabal chased 30-year-old city resident Luis A. Ortiz after he fired a semi-automatic handgun in the area of 23-25 Southard Street, the director said.

As he ran, Diaz tossed the gun, which was recovered, Speziale said.

Diaz then fought with police while being taken into custody, he said.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries before being booked at police headquarters, the director said.

Both Diaz and Reyes were charged with weapons offenses. Diaz also was charged with resisting arrest.

No one was struck by bullets in either shooting, Speziale said.

In between the shootings, police respondedto a stabbing at Main and Michigan avenues just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

The seriously-wounded 28-year-old victim showed up at St. Joe’s moments later, Speziale said.

Speziale went to the hospital himself, he said Monday, “to check on the condition of the victim and meet with the family and 6th Ward Councilman Al Abdelaziz.

"The victim underwent emergency surgery and is in stable condition and resting comfortably at the hospital,” he said.

City police, meanwhile, converged on the area of Getty and Delaware avenues, where Bashir and Dabal seized two suspects from Passaic – one 19 and the other 20, the director said.

Dabal remained with them while Bashir investigated a report of two more suspects nearby.

One of those two – identified as 25-year-old Danny Valasquez – was charged with aggravated assault, Speziale said.

