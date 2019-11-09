Contact Us
Breaking News: Skittish Kitten Rescued From Lincoln Tunnel Gets New Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Sprinkler Company Owner From Waldwick Charged With Collecting, Sharing Child Porn

Jerry DeMarco
Robert “Mountain” Flynn
Robert “Mountain” Flynn Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A sprinkler company owner from Waldwick viewed or downloaded 1,600 child pornography files -- and shared 150 of them, said authorities who arrested him.

Robert “Mountain” Flynn was arrested Monday and charged with possession of child porn, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday.

Records show he was released on Tuesday, his 66th birthday, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Flynn, an Indiana native, owns and operates a company that caters to affluent customers, a close friend told Daily Voice.

Musella, the prosecutor, said Flynn “used the Internet to view, download, and possess approximately 1,600 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children, and shared approximately 150 such files online."

