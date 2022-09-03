Contact Us
Speeding Driver Had Ecstasy Pills, Powder During Route 78 Traffic Stop, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Readington Township Police
Readington Township Police Photo Credit: Readington Township Police via Facebook

A driver stopped for speeding on Route 78 early Wednesday was found with both ecstasy pills and powder, authorities said.

Donald Thomas, 37, was stopped for speeding on Route 78 in Readington Township around 1:50 a.m., local police said.

Thomas, of East Orange, was found with several ecstasy pills and a bag of suspected crushed ecstacy, police said.

Thomas was charged with drug possession and issued summonses for speeding, maintenance of lamps, driving while suspended, and drug possession in a motor vehicle, authorities said.

