Speeding Driver Captured After Ramming Civilian Vehicle, Palisades Interstate Parkway PD Car

A speeding Brooklyn driver under the influence of drugs and alcohol knocked another car onto a median on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, then rammed his sedan into a pursuing police vehicle on Route 9W Alpine Monday night, authorities said.

Richard Simpson, 24, was driving a Hyundai with Delaware license plates that blew by a PIP officer on the northbound parkway shortly after 9 p.m., Sgt. First Class Raymond Walter said.

Simpson then made an unsafe change into the fast lane, where his car hit a white Honda, knocking it onto the grass median, before the Hyundai continued at more than 100 miles an hour, Walter said.

Another officer further up the road pulled behind the car and activated his emergency lights.

At the point, Simpson took Exit 4 off the parkway, Walter said.

Merging onto southbound Route 9W, he suddenly stopped, reversed and slammed his car into the officer’s cruiser, he said.

Officers immediately converged on Simpson and took him and his passenger into custody, the sergeant said.

They charged Simpson with eluding, aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, DWI, being under the influence of drugs, driving without a license, having drugs and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, reckless driving, failing to yield, leaving the scene of a crash, failing to report a crash and having drug paraphernalia.

Simpson was released pending a court hearing.

His passenger, 22-year-old Tina Nancy Samuel, also of Brooklyn, was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and released pending a hearing.

