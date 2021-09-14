Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ex-Giant Brandon Short's Pregnant Daughter Shot Dead In PA
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Speed Bump Kills North Jersey Sanitation Worker Riding On Truck, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Ismael Oliva
Ismael Oliva Photo Credit: Ismael Oliva Facebook photo

A 74-year-old sanitation worker died after the truck he was riding on hit a speed bump and he fell off earlier this month in Scotch Plains, police announced.

Ismael Oliva was riding on the rear platform of the truck when he fell off and hit is head on the 300 block of Henry Street around 9:30 a.m. Sept. 2, local police said.

Good Samaritans had rushed outside to help the Plainfield sanitation worker when paramedics arrive. Oliva was rushed to Overlook Medical Center in Summit, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.