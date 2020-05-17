Special Delivery: State Troopers Usher Baby Girl Into New World On NJ Turnpike

Two State Police troopers delivered a healthy baby girl on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.

State Police Supt. Col. Patrick Callahan mentioned the special delivery of a family’s fifth child during Saturday’s daily coronavirus briefing with Gov. Phil Murphy.

The parents, who’d traveled from Memphis, Tennessee, had to pull over at Interchange 8A at Jamesburg/Cranbury for help, Callahan said.

NJSP Troopers Robert Murray and Pierre Noel from the State Police station in Cranbury arrived and delivered the baby girl, with some help from Monroe Township EMS workers, Callahan said.

“So I offer that up just for the folks that have to, that we hear about those tragic deaths, which they are every day, but I was just glad to report something good,” the superintendent said Saturday.

“That is a great story,” Murphy added. “God bless them all.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.