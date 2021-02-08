Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Jersey Suspect Running From Police Struck, Killed By Several Cars

Jerry DeMarco
Route 676 above Pine Street in Camden. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / Camden County PD

A 26-year-old driver was killed after he crashed his car during a police chase, ran up an embankment and was struck and killed by other vehicles on a South Jersey highway, authorities said.

State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said his office was investigating under a law that requires he do so when a suspect dies either in police custody or during an encounter with law enforcement.

Camden County police were pursuing the as-yet-unidentified driver when he crashed his car in an underpass, got out and ran up an embankment onto Route 676, where non-police vehicles struck and killed him near Pine Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Grewal said.

More information will be released as a review of the incident proceeds, he said.

