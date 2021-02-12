South Jersey Fugitive Busted With Heroin/Meth: Stafford Police

A 37-year-old man wanted on a warrant was arrested on the Jersey Shore on multiple drug charges involving methamphetamine and heroin, authorities said.

On Sunday at approximately 5 p.m., Stafford police received a call in reference to suspicious activity at 1236 Grays Road in the Warren Grove section of Stafford Township.

Police found John B. Sharpe, 37, of Galloway, who was wanted on a warrant from that township, Stafford police said. It was not clear what he was wanted for.

An investigation indicated possible manufacturing of meth happening on the property, police said. This led to the response of multiple drug enforcement units, K-9 units, hazmat specialists and fire companies.

Once the scene was deemed secure and not hazardous, a search was conducted by detectives who allegedly recovered numerous types of drugs all belonging to Sharpe who had been placed under arrest for the warrant out of Galloway, police said.

Sharpe was transported to Stafford police headquarters and charged with multiple drug offenses for the possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, police said.

He also was charged with the possession of drug paraphernalia including numerous digital scales and plastic baggies, and possession of numerous hypodermic syringes for the use of drugs, police said.

Also recovered were multiple types of unidentified pills, which are pending analysis at a lab that could result in additional charges, police said.

Sharpe was being held at the Ocean County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.