South Jersey Babysitter Sexually Assaulted 3 Young Girls, Prosecutor Says

A 29 year-old South Jersey man has been charged with multiple counts of sex-related charges for assaulting three young girls whom he babysat, authorities said.

George Getty III was arrested Saturday in Egg Harbor Township, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

Shill said that Getty was charged with the following offenses in the alleged sexual assaults of three victims, ages 13, 10, and 8 years-old:

One count of first- degree aggravated sexual assault,

Three counts of second-degree sexual assault,

Three counts of second-degree child endangerment, and

One count of third-degree endangering of a child due to possession of child sexual abuse material.

This is a joint investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Egg Harbor Township police and the FBI.

Assistant Prosecutor Erika Halayko is handling the case

Anyone with information about serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at https://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

People also can call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

