Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

South Hackensack Handyman Charged With Molesting Pre-Teenage Girl

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Segundo Calle-Calle
Segundo Calle-Calle Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

An undocumented 52-year-old handyman living in South Hackensack molested a pre-teenage girl over the course of a couple of years, authorities charged.

ICE put a detainer on Segundo Calle-Calle, an Ecuadoran national who remained held in the Bergen County Jail following his April 1 arrest.

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo Hackensack police contacted his Special Victims Unit after receiving a report that Calle-Calle “engaged in sexual acts with a juvenile under the age of thirteen in South Hackensack.”

Detectives from the unit arrested Calle-Calle on charges of sexual assault by contact and child endangerment.

******

ALSO SEE: A 20-year-old college student from Westwood was charged with sexually abusing a pre-teen.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/pascackvalley/police-fire/westwood-college-student-20-sexually-assaulted-pre-teen-authorities-charge/765820/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.