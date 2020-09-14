Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
South Hackensack Driver Charged With Assaulting Pre-Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Wilson Guaman
Wilson Guaman Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A South Hackensack laborer was charged with assaulting a pre-teen.

Wilson Guaman, 38, who’s employed as a driver, was arrested Friday and charged with child abuse after South Hackensack Police Department received a tip, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Musella didn’t divulge specifics in order to protect the identity of the youngster, who he said is under 13.

Members of the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit arrested the Huyler Street resident only to have a judge in Hackensack order him released pending further court action following a first appearance Saturday.

UPDATE: Fair Lawn police charged a 19-year-old former borough employee and three juveniles with last week's video-recorded assault on a 14-year-old special needs boy in a local park.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fairlawn/police-fire/woman-19-three-juveniles-charged-in-video-of-assault-on-boy-with-autism-in-fair-lawn-park/794202/

