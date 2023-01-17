Son Stabs Mom Dead, Injures Man In Harrison

A 67-year-old woman was stabbed dead by her son and a 50-year-old man was injured in a Harrison stabbing early Tuesday, Jan. 17, authorities said.

Victor Temoche, 32, is believed to have stabbed Rosa Massoni and the man around 1:20 a.m. at the Harrison Gardens apartment complex, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Both victims were transported to University Hospital in Newark where Massoni was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m. It wasn't immediately clear how Temoche knew the second victim.

Temoche was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and weapons offenses.

Suarez credited the Homicide Unit, the Harrison Police Department, and the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation and arrest.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Harrison Police Department are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential. The above charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. R.P.C.3.6(b)(6).

