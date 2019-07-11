Son Stabs Father To Death In Montclair: Prosecutor

A Montclair man was arrested Wednesday night and charged with stabbing his father to death, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Josiah Correa, 24, was arrested at the Orange Road apartment he shared with his mother.

Authorities say Correa's father, Jose Correa of Woodland Park, was found at the apartment around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. He had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Josiah Correa has been charged with murder and weapons offenses.

Anyone with information about the death of Jose Correa is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432).

