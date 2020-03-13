Contact Us
Son Of Former Englewood Cliffs Mayor Charged With Masturbating In Front Of Dumont Girls

Jerry DeMarco
Thomas Parisi
A restaurant manager from Englewood Cliffs masturbated in front of two girls in Dumont, authorities said.

Thomas Parisi, 29, called the girls over to his car to see what he was doing, they said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Dumont police contacted members of his Special Victims Unit after they were alerted to the March 2 incident.

Parisi, whose father is former Englewood Cliffs Mayor Joseph Parisi, was arrested Thursday and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with two counts each of child endangerment and criminal sexual contact.

