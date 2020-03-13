Son Of Former Englewood Cliffs Mayor Charged With Masturbating In Front Of Dumont Girls

A restaurant manager from Englewood Cliffs masturbated in front of two girls in Dumont, authorities said.

Thomas Parisi, 29, called the girls over to his car to see what he was doing, they said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Dumont police contacted members of his Special Victims Unit after they were alerted to the March 2 incident.

Parisi, whose father is former Englewood Cliffs Mayor Joseph Parisi, was arrested Thursday and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with two counts each of child endangerment and criminal sexual contact.

******

ALSO SEE: A man dressed in women's clothing exposed himself at the Ross Dock picnic area in the shadow of the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, said police who arrested him.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fortlee/police-fire/police-man-in-womans-wig-dress-heels-exposes-himself-to-child-at-fort-lee-hudson-river-park/784893/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.