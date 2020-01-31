Somerset Man Charged In Passaic Shooting

Authorities announced Friday that a Somerset County man surrendered to police nine days earlier in connection with a shooting in the city of Passaic.

Joshua A. Villegas, 21, of Somerville, “was identified as one of the individuals involved” in the Central Avenue Jan. 17 shooting of a 21-year-old city resident, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint announcement with Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman.

They didn't say how many others may have been involved.

The victim was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for a non-fatal gunshot wound, Valdes and Guzman said.

A warrant was issued for Villegas, who turned himself in to Passaic police on Jan. 22, they said in Friday’s release.

He was charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy and weapons offenses.

Villegas remained held Friday in the Passaic County Jail after a judge refused his release during a detention hearing earlier this week.



ALSO SEE: A 19-year-old female shooting victim showed up Thursday night at St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic, triggering an investigation into what exactly happened, authorities confirmed Friday.



