Somerset County Man Busted With Stolen, Loaded Handgun Leads Cops On Chase: Prosecutor

A Somerset County man who was busted with a stolen, loaded handgun during an argument later led police on a chase as they were attempting to take him into custody, authorities said.

Officers responding to a verbal dispute at a home on Burnt Mills Road found a handgun in an open lunchbox belonging to Jorge L. Mercado, 24, of Branchburg around 6:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said in a release alongside local officials on Wednesday, July 27.

The weapon had allegedly been stolen out of Williamsport, PA, and was loaded with a large-capacity magazine with hollow-point bullets.

Mercado was also found to be banned from owning a firearm.

Mercado then ran from officers, who called for backup in an attempt to search the area.

He was later found hiding in the home on Burnt Mills Road around 3:50 p.m., police said. A search of his vehicle turned up a fraudulent check that was stolen from a company that he is not associated with.

Mercado was arrested and charged with theft, receiving stolen property, obstruction, harassment, and several weapons offenses. He was being held in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

