Somerset County Doctor, 64, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Patient During Appointment

Valerie Musson
Chike J. Aguh, 64, of Belle Mead
Chike J. Aguh, 64, of Belle Mead Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A Somerset County doctor was arrested on accusations that he sexually assaulted a patient during an appointment, authorities said.

Chike J. Aguh, 64, is accused of assaulting a woman during her appointment at his practice in Franklin Township on Tuesday, Jan. 12, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint release with other top officials.

Aguh, of Belle Mead, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree sexual contact.

He was being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Aguh is an Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist who has spent nearly 40 years in the medical field, according to Healthgrades.com.

He is also associated with medical offices at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital, the report says.

Anyone with information about similar incidents is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes Unit Detective Kutepow at (908) 231-7100. 

