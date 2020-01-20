'Someone Ran A Light' In Three-Vehicle Fair Lawn Crash

No one was injured in a three-car Fair Lawn crash Monday afternoon, responders said.

A Toyota ended up crashing into a tree after colliding with a Chevy that was, in turn, struck from behind by a third vehicle at the corner of Berdan Avenue and Plaza Road around 2:45 p.m.

One person complained of a hip injury but declined medical treatment, responders said.

"Looks like someone blew a light," one said.

All Points Auto & Towing removed the two severely damaged vehicles.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Three vehicles in all were damaged -- two seriously -- in a crash in Fair Lawn. Boyd A. Loving

The Toyota ended up slamming into a tree after colliding with the Chevy at Bergen Avenue and Plaza Road in Fair Lawn. Boyd A. Loving

