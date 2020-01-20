'Someone Ran A Light' In Three-Vehicle Fair Lawn Crash

No one was injured in a three-car Fair Lawn crash Monday afternoon, responders said.
A Toyota ended up crashing into a tree after colliding with a Chevy that was, in turn, struck from behind by a third vehicle at the corner of Berdan Avenue and Plaza Road around 2:45 p.m.
One person complained of a hip injury but declined medical treatment, responders said.
"Looks like someone blew a light," one said.
All Points Auto & Towing removed the two severely damaged vehicles.
Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.
