Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
'Someone Ran A Light' In Three-Vehicle Fair Lawn Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The Toyota was seriously damaged in the Fair Lawn crash.
The Toyota was seriously damaged in the Fair Lawn crash. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

No one was injured in a three-car Fair Lawn crash Monday afternoon, responders said.

A Toyota ended up crashing into a tree after colliding with a Chevy that was, in turn, struck from behind by a third vehicle at the corner of Berdan Avenue and Plaza Road around 2:45 p.m.

One person complained of a hip injury but declined medical treatment, responders said.

"Looks like someone blew a light," one said.

All Points Auto & Towing removed the two severely damaged vehicles.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Three vehicles in all were damaged -- two seriously -- in a crash in Fair Lawn.

Boyd A. Loving

ALSO SEE: A Clifton couple were charged after the husband hit a Hawthorne motorist in the head with a golf club during a road rage brawl Sunday night in Fair Lawn, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fairlawn/police-fire/clifton-duo-charged-after-hawthorne-motorist-is-hit-with-golf-club-in-fair-lawn-road-rage-brawl/782131/

The Toyota ended up slamming into a tree after colliding with the Chevy at Bergen Avenue and Plaza Road in Fair Lawn.

Boyd A. Loving

