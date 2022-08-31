Some Details Released In Death Of 2-Year-Old Pulled From Hot Car In NJ

Authorities have disclosed some details surrounding the death of a 2-year-old girl pulled from a hot car Tuesday, Aug. 30.

An off-duty firefighter and neighbor was performing CPR on the toddler when authorities arrived at the scene on Summerall Road in Franklin Township around 2:20 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Officers assisted in life-saving measures until Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital ALS and BLS medics arrived and took over. The girl was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It was not clear exactly how long the girl had been in the car. The circumstances around the incident remain under investigation by the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, local police and the prosecutor's office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

