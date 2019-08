A tree limb fell outside a Hawthorne home Tuesday morning, taking some utility wires with it.

No one was injured after the tree missed hitting the Diamond Bridge Avenue house flush, nicking the corner of the roof instead.

Hawthorne police and DPW workers responded, along with PSE&G.

At the scene on Diamond Bridge Avenue early Tuesday.

No one was injured.

Michael Jannicelli took the photos and contributed to this report.

