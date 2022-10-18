Contact Us
Snake Removed From Florida Flight At Newark Airport As Passengers Shriek

Cecilia Levine
A garter snake was removed from a United Airlines flight at Newark Airport, reports say.
A garter snake was removed from a United Airlines flight at Newark Airport, reports say.

A horror movie just about came to life for passengers on a United Airlines flight at Newark Airport this week: Snake on a plane.

A garter snake was removed from flight 2038 as passengers shrieked and lifted their feet around 1:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 on the runway, according to  SimpleFlying and Port Authority police.

The little guy was released into the wild near the airport.

The plane, which had arrived from Tampa, FL, was then searched for additional serpents, SimpleFlying says. None were found. It wasn't immediately clear how the snake made it on the plane. 

