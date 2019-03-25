Contact Us
Smoky Park Ridge Fire Put Down

Jerry DeMarco
The fire in the Park Ridge home spread from the kitchen to the attic.
The fire in the Park Ridge home spread from the kitchen to the attic. Photo Credit: George C. DeGiovanni

A victim required hospitalization after a smoky fire that began in the kitchen of a Park Ridge home spread to the attic on Sunday, authorities said.

Assisting their Park Ridge colleagues at the two-alarm Doxey Drive blaze were firefighters from Hillsdale, Montvale, Westwood and Woodcliff Lake.

Tri-Boro Ambulance took the person who required treatment to The Valley Hospital.

George C. DeGiovanni took the photo and contributed to this report.

