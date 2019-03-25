Smoky Park Ridge Fire Put Down

A victim required hospitalization after a smoky fire that began in the kitchen of a Park Ridge home spread to the attic on Sunday, authorities said.

Assisting their Park Ridge colleagues at the two-alarm Doxey Drive blaze were firefighters from Hillsdale, Montvale, Westwood and Woodcliff Lake.

Tri-Boro Ambulance took the person who required treatment to The Valley Hospital.

George C. DeGiovanni took the photo and contributed to this report.

