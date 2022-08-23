Smoky Blaze Ravages Hunterdon County Home

Authorities are investigating the cause of a massive fire that ripped through a Hunterdon County home on Monday, Aug. 22.

The Lebanon Township Fire Department responded to the blaze on Elk Ridge Road with several neighboring squads around 2:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found the home fully engulfed and immediately began working to douse the blaze, LTFD said.

Firefighters then focused on extinguishing the remaining hot spots throughout the night, the department said.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies include the Clinton Fire Department, Hampton Fire Co., and mutual aid.

