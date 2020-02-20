Smoke Alarms Save Lives: Dumont Firefighters Douse Basement Blaze

Dumont firefighters made quick work of an overnight basement fire Thursday that sent smoke through a home.

Smoke alarms roused residents, who all fled the 2½ -story Virginia Avenue home safely, authorities said.

Firefighters responding to the blaze shortly before 2 a.m. got in through a side door and had the bulk of it knocked down in roughly 15 minutes.

The fire was declared under control less than a half-hour later.

No injuries were reported.

Responders included Dumont's police and Volunteer Ambulance Corps, as well as the Bergenfield, Tenafly, and Cresskill fire departments.

"This fire reiterates yet again the importance of properly functioning smoke detectors on all floors of your home," Dumont firefighters said in a social media post. "Residents were woken up by the detectors, and were able to safely evacuate before the home filled with deadly smoke."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.