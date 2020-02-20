Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: More Remains Found In Teaneck Homeowner's Yard, No Foul Play Suspected
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Smoke Alarms Save Lives: Dumont Firefighters Douse Basement Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene of the Virginia Avenue fire in Dumont.
At the scene of the Virginia Avenue fire in Dumont. Photo Credit: INSET: Courtesy DUMONT FD / INSET: Chris 'Doc' Denton for DAILY VOICE

Dumont firefighters made quick work of an overnight basement fire Thursday that sent smoke through a home.

Smoke alarms roused residents, who all fled the 2½ -story Virginia Avenue home safely, authorities said.

Firefighters responding to the blaze shortly before 2 a.m. got in through a side door and had the bulk of it knocked down in roughly 15 minutes.

The fire was declared under control less than a half-hour later.

No injuries were reported.

Responders included Dumont's police and Volunteer Ambulance Corps, as well as the Bergenfield, Tenafly, and Cresskill fire departments.

"This fire reiterates yet again the importance of properly functioning smoke detectors on all floors of your home," Dumont firefighters said in a social media post. "Residents were woken up by the detectors, and were able to safely evacuate before the home filled with deadly smoke."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.