Smartphones Stolen Off Semi-Truck Stuck Driven By NJ Driver In MA: Police

Authorities are investigating after multiple boxes of smartphones were stolen out of a semi-truck that was being by a New Jersey man in Massachusetts this week.

The two suspects approached the Freighliner while the truck was stuck in traffic on I-93 South in Canton, MA, on Monday morning, April 10, Massachusetts State Police report.

The suspects reportedly got out of their car, opened the back of the truck, and took multiple boxes of the phones before getting back into their car and driving away, police said. It was not immediately clear where in New Jersey the suspects were from.

The driver was not injured during the incident. The incident remains under investigation. State Police said they will provide more information once it is available.

