Morristown Airport was temporarily closed Saturday afternoon when a small plane veered off the runway.

A Beechcraft BE20 ran off the end of Runway 23 into a grassy area after landing just before 12:15 p.m., the FAA said in a statement.

The involved runway remained closed after the airport reopened, the airport said in a tweet.

No injuries were reported. The FAA and the NTSB will are investigating the cause.

