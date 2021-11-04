Contact Us
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Passaic County: FAA

Cecilia Levine
At the scene captured by NBC New York
At the scene captured by NBC New York Photo Credit: NBC New York

A small aircraft made an emergency landing in a Passaic County field Thursday afternoon, the FAA confirmed.

The single-engine Cessna 182 reported engine problems before landing in a field near Ringwood, around 3:18 p.m., an FAA spokesperson said.

Initial reports say the landing was at the New Jersey Botanical Gardens on Morris Road. It was not clear how many people were on board.

Records show the plane is registered to 79 Bravo Leasing, a company out of Delaware.

The aircraft tail number was N423LL. The FAA is investigating.

