Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Box Truck Rams Gas Pump, Igniting Fire On Northbound Route 17 In Upper Saddle River
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Small Haul: Paterson Police Raid On Notorious Drug Neighborhood Nets Street Dealers, Buyers

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The morning raid at Godwin Avenue and Auburn Street followed complaints about an open-air drug market, police said.
The morning raid at Godwin Avenue and Auburn Street followed complaints about an open-air drug market, police said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Paterson police hit a notorious drug neighborhood, arresting several accused street dealers and buyers while seizing 155 heroin folds, along with 66 vials and four bags of crack, authorities said.

The morning raid at Godwin Avenue and Auburn Street followed complaints about an open-air drug market, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Among those arrested were alleged dealers Derrick McGill, 39, of Paterson and Timothy Bowens, 27, of Hillburn, he said.

Police confiscated in nearly $1,000 in drug proceeds from them and accused dealer Rashone Clark, 27, of Paterson, the director said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.