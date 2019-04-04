Small Haul: Paterson Police Raid On Notorious Drug Neighborhood Nets Street Dealers, Buyers

Paterson police hit a notorious drug neighborhood, arresting several accused street dealers and buyers while seizing 155 heroin folds, along with 66 vials and four bags of crack, authorities said.

The morning raid at Godwin Avenue and Auburn Street followed complaints about an open-air drug market, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Among those arrested were alleged dealers Derrick McGill, 39, of Paterson and Timothy Bowens, 27, of Hillburn, he said.

Police confiscated in nearly $1,000 in drug proceeds from them and accused dealer Rashone Clark, 27, of Paterson, the director said.

