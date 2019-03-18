Sleeping Emerson Man Ejected From Bed In Wild Chain-Reaction Crash

A sleeping Emerson man was ejected from his bed when a speeding SUV with a 1-year-old boy in the back seat slammed through a dead-end guardrail and hit a parked sedan on the other side so hard that it careened into his house.

The 2018 Honda was headed south on Sullivan Street in Westwood around 9:30 a.m. Saturday when it crashed through the guardrail at Emerson/Westwood border, Emerson Police Capt. Michael McDermott said.

After sideswiping a parked van, the SUV kept going for another block, where it smashed into a sedan -- sending it careening across the street and into a house at the corner of Sanford Avenue, he said.

“The bed must’ve been against the wall, because the impact knocked the man right on the floor,” McDermott said.

The SUV continued on before slamming into a utility pole, the captain said.

Both the 37-year-old driver and her 1-year-old son were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening after borough firefighters extricated them from the severely damaged SUV, McDermott said.

The 49-year-old resident also sought treatment for back pain, he said.

A borough building inspector checked out the house.

McDermott said it was initially unclear whether the driver had a medical episode, as some suspected, or there was another reason for the crash.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

