Slasher At Large After Attack In Clifton Home, Vehicle Alert Issued

A manhunt was underway for an intruder who fled in a minivan after slashing and critically injuring a female family member in her Clifton home late Thursday afternoon.

The mid-30s victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with several upper torso wounds after the assailant broke into a home on the middle block of Gourley Avenue near Valley Road and attacked her, responders said.

Authorities issued an alert for a tan Dodge Caravan that they said he fled in, they said.

License plate: W34DJS.

Depending on how the victim fares, the assailant faces charges of aggravated domestic violence assault, weapons possession and, likely, attempted murder.

Anyone who sees the van or the assailant is urged not to approach him but to dial 911 or call Clifton police: (973) 470-5900.

The Passaic County prosecutor's and sheriff's officers were assisting Clifton police in the investigation.

