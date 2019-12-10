Slain Officer ID'd In Jersey City Bloodbath As Bergen Dad, Two Shooters, 3 Civilians Also Dead

UPDATE: A police officer, two suspects and three civilians were killed in a Jersey City shooting Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed. The slain officer was identified as Joseph Seals, a 13-year department veteran and father of five, including a newborn, who lived in North Arlington.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Joe’s family during this Christmas season and beyond,” Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said.

“We take for granted sometimes the selfless work a police officer does when they wear that uniform. In the end they are people that volunteered to keep everyone else safe regardless of the circumstance," the mayor said in a statement.

"Today we tragically lost Joe as he was serving the [people] of Jersey City that he volunteered to serve," Fulop added. "I know I speak for all the residents that we are grateful for all he has done for our city. Rest In Peace.”

Two other police officers who were wounded were expected to survive, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said after the incident had finally ended Tuesday afternoon.

Squads of law enforcement units converged on a barricaded Jersey City grocery store, where responders said five bodies were found following a shootout that began hours earlier.

Both shooters were dead, they said, adding that a pipe bomb also was found.

Seals, 39, was shot in the head at Bayview Cemetery shortly before 12:30 p.m., authorities confirmed.

Another officer was shot in the shoulder near the JC Kosher Supermarket in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood on Martin Luther King Drive near Bayview Avenue, responders said.

A massive assemblage of law enforcement units rushed to the store. Schools were locked down, buses and trains were halted -- and a New Jersey Turnpike exit was shut down, as well.

Two assailants -- a man and woman -- had fled to the store after the shooting, which apparently occurred during a drug deal that had gone wrong.

The pair barricaded themselves inside and began randomly firing what witnesses said were long rifles.

A SWAT team and city Emergency Services Unit were immediately summoned. Gunfire could be heard as officers communicated on their radios.

New Jersey State Police, as well as the FBI and ATF, also responded, along with Bergen County's Crisis Negotiations Team and the Hudson County Sheriff's Office.

The NYPD and Paramus and Garfield police also sent their Emergency Services units.

Several area schools were locked down.

Area bus and train service in the area was suspended, and Exit 14B of the NJ Turnpike was temporarily closed.

