Skeletal Remains Of Missing New Jersey Man Found In Wharton State Forest

Skeletal remains found in Waterford Township were identified as Cherry Hill missing person Peter Myers, authorities said.

Myers, 68, was reported missing to the Cherry Hill Police Department by family members on June 7.

Myers’ vehicle was found abandoned on a dirt access road leading to a Waterford section of Wharton State Forest, police said.

In June and July, the Cherry Hill Police Department and the New Jersey State Park Police teamed with the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit, the Camden County Search and Rescue Team, and the Waterford Township Police Department to conduct extensive searches of dense woodland areas within Wharton State Forest. No signs of Peter Myers or clues as to his whereabouts were located.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, a man hunting in a remote section of Wharton State Forest observed what appeared to be human skeletal remains and contacted the Waterford Township Police Department.

Police did not say how the remains were identified.

A cause of death has yet to be determined and the investigation into his death is ongoing.

Anyone having information about Meyers or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death is asked to call the New Jersey State Park Police at (877) 927-6337 or Detective Chris Hendy of the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 488-8826.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or clicking on the following link https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/7196358. Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your message to 888777.

