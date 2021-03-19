Sixth Silk City Homicide This Year: Paterson Man, 22, Shot Dead At Restaurant

A 22-year-old man was gunned down at a Paterson fried chicken restaurant late Thursday in the Silk City’s sixth killing this year, authorities said.

Responders on the 11:43 p.m. call furiously tried to revive city resident Rasheed Davis after his assailant fired no fewer than a half-dozen rounds at Mom’s Fried Chicken at the corner of North Main Street and Clinton Avenue behind Public School No. 4.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene exactly 20 minutes later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

They didn’t describe the shooter, say whether any suspects had been taken into custody or identified or specify what caliber weapon was used -- only that an investigation was continuing.

They did ask that anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that could help investigators contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120.

