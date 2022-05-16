Six Starved Kittens Rescued From Paterson Alley

Six underweight kittens abandoned in a Paterson alley will soon be in need of loving homes.

The four-month-old cats were found in a pair of carriers and were described as being emaciated by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, who is caring for them.

The questions into their story are endless:

Where did these kittens come from? Who could keep kittens in their home and not feed them? What if they hadn’t been discovered? How long did they wait for help?

The kittens "voraciously" devoured their food, RBARI officials said.

