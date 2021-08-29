Contact Us
Six Flags Guest Injured In Fall While Climbing Building In Restricted Area

Six Flags Great Adventure
Six Flags Great Adventure Photo Credit: Six Flags Great Adventure (Facebook photo)

A Six Flags Great Adventure Guest was injured after climbing a fence into a restricted area Sunday, park officials said.

While climbing onto the roof of a building in the restricted area, the guest slipped and injured her leg around 8:30 p.m., officials said. 

It was not clear where in the park the incident occurred. 

A medevac was called to the park, although it was unclear if the victim was flown or taken by ground.

"We are proud of our public safety team, who risked their own safety to serve our guest," officials said.

