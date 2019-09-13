Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Six Busted When Paterson Raid Turns Up Gun, Illegal Magazine, THC, Edibles

512 Union Avenue, Paterson
512 Union Avenue, Paterson Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Paterson drug detectives found a handgun, a high-capacity magazine and an assortment of pot-related contraband – including dozens of THC cartridges and nearly three pounds of edibles – while arresting six people, authorities said.

They also seized a reported $3,361 in suspected drug cash in a raid on a first-floor Union Avenue apartment, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said Friday.

Arrested were residents Christian “Bris” Morales, 27, and Aurelia Radovic, 25, along with visitors Ahmed Yasin, 24, and Angela Dalba, 23, both of Clifton, Speziale said.

All were charged with possession of 22 bags of marijuana, 52 THC cartridges and the bag of edibles, possession of a 9mm Glock 17 handgun and possession of a high-capacity magazine, among other offenses, the director said.

Also charged were Nelson Bonilla and Tamir Williams, both 29 from Paterson, who Speziale said were caught with 26 THC cartridges for sale.

