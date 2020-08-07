Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sinkhole Closes Route 19

Jerry DeMarco
Route 19 sinkhole.
Route 19 sinkhole. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A large sinkhole closed the southbound lanes of Route 19 at the Paterson/Clifton border Wednesday night. How long before the highway is reopened was anyone's guess. 

Responders said it could take hours or even days depending on the condition of a huge drainage pipe beneath the roadway. 

The hole began to open around 4 p.m., forcing a single lane closure. It widened until eventually all three lanes were compromised, responders said.

Traffic was being detoured onto Valley Road to Marshall Street to South Broad Street back to the highway.

