Siblings Left Without Mom In Irvington Murder-Suicide

A brother and sister from Irvington are forced to grow up without their mom who was killed in a murder-suicide last week.

More than $800 had been raised for Zion & Nova as of Monday, June 12.

DaQuasha Jackson, 31, was shot and killed by Dane Larence, 32, at a home on Adams Street on Thursday, June 9, before he turned the gun on himself, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

"DaQuasha Jackson 'Boo Boo' was stolen from her children Zion & Nova horrifically," the page reads.

"So unexpected & very unfortunate, but now my nephew & niece are faced to grow up without the person who loved them endlessly.

"Zion loves sports & is very active, Nova just started school & started becoming very familiar with all her mother's loved ones. Let’s come together as a village to help stabilize Zion & Nova at this tragic time."

Click here to donate.

