Shots Fired Outside Linden Movie Theater

A gunman fired shots at a Linden shopping center Monday, Oct. 10, local police said.

Photos from the scene show police had taped off the area around the AMC Theater in the Aviation Shopping Plaza sometime after 4:15 p.m.

Responding officers found multiple casings in the area. No injuries have been reported.

This incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau, and anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Daniel Hemenway at (908) 474-8532.

