Shots Fired Outside Linden Movie Theater (DEVELOPING)

Cecilia Levine
AMC Linden
AMC Linden Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A gunman fired shots at a Linden shopping center Monday, Oct. 10, RLS Media reports.

Photos from the scene show police had taped off the area around the AMC Theater in the Aviation Shopping Plaza sometime in the late afternoon. 

Shell casings were found but there were no victims at the scene when officers arrived. It was not clear if anyone was struck.

Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for information.

Click here for more from RLS Media.

