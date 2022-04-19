Contact Us
Breaking News: Feds: ID Thief Fraudulently Collected $140,000 In Pandemic Insurance While In Prison
Shots Fired Inside Morris County Home, 1 In Custody (DEVELOPING)

One man was taken into custody after shots were fired at a home in Morris County Monday evening, developing reports say.
One man was taken into custody after shots were fired at a home in Morris County Monday evening, developing reports say.

The county’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) was activated as several rounds were fired inside a home on Egbert Hill Road in Morris Township shortly before 8 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

One man was in custody as the SERT responded to clear the home, initial reports said.

The county’s crime scene investigation team also responded.

Neither local police nor the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office immediately responded to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

