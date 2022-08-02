Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Shots Fired In Phillipsburg (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
Local and state police were at the scene of a shooting in Phillipsburg Tuesday afternoon, developing reports say.
The agencies responded to Chambers and Washington Streets in Phillipsburg shortly before 3:50 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A state police helicopter was probing the area as well, the initial report said.

Authorities did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

