Shots Fired In Phillipsburg (DEVELOPING)

Local and state police were at the scene of a shooting in Phillipsburg Tuesday afternoon, developing reports say.

The agencies responded to Chambers and Washington Streets in Phillipsburg shortly before 3:50 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A state police helicopter was probing the area as well, the initial report said.

Authorities did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.