Shots Fired In Phillipsburg (DEVELOPING)

Local and state police were at the scene of a shooting in Phillipsburg Tuesday afternoon, developing reports say.
The agencies responded to Chambers and Washington Streets in Phillipsburg shortly before 3:50 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.
A state police helicopter was probing the area as well, the initial report said.
Authorities did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional information.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.