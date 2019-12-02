Shotgun Blast That Killed Cliffside Park Woman, 18, 'Likely Accidental,' Authorities Say

UPDATE: Investigators believe that it was "likely accidental" that an 18-year-old Cliffside Park woman fired the shotgun blast that killed her in the basement of her boyfriend's Paramus home over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Faith Youngling knew the gun was loaded, they noted -- however, they aren't convinced that she intentionally shot herself.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, in turn, charged Kenneth Pinte, 21, with reckless manslaughter, hindering and weapons charges in connection with her death.

Pinte, who neighbors said lives in the Pleasant Avenue home with his father and grandfather, illegally bought the 12-gauge shotgun, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Sunday night.

Although other media reports assumed suicide, Musella never used the word.

An autopsy "determined that the injuries were self-inflicted," the prosecutor said.

Youngling -- who'd more recently been living with her father in West New York -- was sitting on the edge of a bed when she was killed instantly by the shotgun blast shortly before midnight Saturday, responders said.

She knew the gun was loaded "and it was likely accidental," a high-ranking law enforcement official told Daily Voice on Monday.

Pinte, meanwhile, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Youngling, who grew up in Cliffside Park and briefly lived in Fairview, moved in with her father in West New York last year, a close family friend told Daily Voice.

Her mother "is devastated, like all of us," the friend said. "It's just so sad.

"She was a good girl -- never been in trouble or arrested," the friend added. "But she hung out with a bad crowd."

Pleasant Avenue, Paramus

Residents in the Paramus neighborhood called the Pleasant Avenue home a trouble spot.

"There's a history with that house," one neighbor said. "Police have been there many times. We have complained and complained about what was happening there."

Kenneth Pinte

