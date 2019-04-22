Shot With His Own Gun: Fair Lawn Man Injured Cleaning 9MM In His Garage

A Fair Lawn man shot himself in the hand while cleaning his gun in his garage, police said.

The 51-year-old Cyril Avenue man “was pulling back the slide of his legally owned Walther CCP 9mm handgun when he accidentally shot himself in the left hand,” Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The victim took himself to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment, Metzler said.

“Fair Lawn Police responded to the residence and took possession of the weapon,” the sergeant said. “Once he was treated & released from the hospital, his weapon was returned to him.”

