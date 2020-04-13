Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Shooting Spree Continues In Paterson, Victim Critical

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Passaiccountynj.gov

A victim was critically wounded Sunday night in another in a series of recent shootings in Paterson.

The 21-year-old city resident was struck several times on 18th Avenue near the busy intersection of Madison Avenue and Market Street shortly after 9:30 p.m., authorities said.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said he was most recently reported in critical but stable condition.

They didn’t say whether anyone was in custody or if they had any suspects.

