Police in Jersey City shot and killed a man just before midnight Tuesday, May 24, sources tell Daily Voice.

The man purportedly opened fire on a female victim before police shot him near the BP Gas Station on Communipaw and and West Side avenues.

Two officers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request.

PHOTO: ABC7

