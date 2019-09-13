Shooter In Elizabeth Killing Who Fled To Britain Sentenced To 60 Years

An Elizabeth man who fled the country after committing a fatal drive-by shooting in the city seven years ago was sentenced Thursday to 60 years in prison, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

Eslam Gad was found guilty of murdering 21-year-old Anthony Holmes Jr. in June. Holmes, of Pemberton, was with friends and family at 3rd and Pine streets on Aug. 8, 2012 when someone in a Ford Mustang drove up and opened fire. Holmes, who was not the target, was shot and died the following day.

Gad was identified as the suspect following an investigation by the prosecutor's office, the Union County sheriff and Elizabeth police. He was arrested in 2016 by police in Manchester, England, on an Interpol warrant and was sent back to the United States.

Under the terms of the sentencing, Gad must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he's eligible for parole.

