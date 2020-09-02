Shoeless Hackensack FedEx Robber: ‘Give Me The Package Or I’ll F*** You Up’

"Give me the package or I'll f*** you up," a shoeless robber from Teaneck told a FedEx driver who was making a delivery in Hackensack on Tuesday, authorities said.

What followed was a massive manhunt and a police chase through a muddy creek that ended when police found Newon O. Byfield, 31, behind the nearby Hilton Hasbrouck Heights/Meadowlands.

And what was in the package? Marijuana, authorities suspect.

The shoeless Byfield approached the driver at a Polifly Road address and threatened him shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lt. Anthony DiPersia said.

The driver resisted, a struggle followed and Byfield fled with the package, DiPersia said.

Lt. Michael Antista spotted the 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pound suspect fleeing towards Route 80, after which Officer Frank McCall confirmed that he’d run across the highway, the lieutenant said.

Officers found him in the woods a short time later and chased him.

Byfield headed through a creek, with Detective Sergio Raneli right on his tail, DiPersia said.

Moments later, he was in custody.

Lt. Ryan Weber recovered the package under a vehicle a short distance from the robbery, the lieutenant said.

Detectives were obtaining a search warrant to open the package, which was believed to contain several pounds of pot.

DiPersia thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, NJ Transit police and police from South Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights and Moonachie for their assistance.

Byfield, meanwhile, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with robbery and obstruction. Additional charges were possible, the lieutenant said.

